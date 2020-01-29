Broad River Road remains closed, crews fix gas leak

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - A busy Columbia road is shut down until further notice due to a natural gas line that was cut on Wednesday morning.
Broad River Road is closed at Bickley Road, the Columbia Fire Department shared on Twitter. That’s between Interstate 26 and Dutch Fork Road in northwest Richland County.
The notice was posted around 10 a.m. Around 5 p.m., firefighters said the gas leak was contained, but the road remained closed to traffic.
Dominion Energy crews are on the scene, fire officials said.
Crews are not sure how long the road will be closed as they continue repairs.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.