Man accused of killing missing wife in ‘dire’ condition

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) – A lawyer for a Connecticut man charged with murder in the death of his long-missing wife says his client is in dire condition following an apparent suicide attempt.
Defense attorney Norm Pattis told reporters after a court hearing Wednesday in Stamford related to the bond for Fotis Dulos that he and his client’s relatives are awaiting further guidance from doctors on what kind of recovery can be expected.
Dulos was taken to a New York hospital for treatment of carbon monoxide poisoning after being found unresponsive Tuesday inside a vehicle in the garage of his Farmington, Connecticut, house.
Dulos has denied any involvement in the killing his wife, Jennifer Dulos.
She hasn’t been seen since she dropped their five children off at school in May. She is presumed dead.
