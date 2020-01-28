Authorities find wanted Lowcountry man in Virginia; find missing son safe

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have found a wanted Lowcountry father in Virginia and his missing son who was believed to be with him.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say Dewey Strang was arrested Friday afternoon in Norfolk, Va. and is awaiting extradition to Charleston County.
His biological son was also located, found safe and is in protective custody.
Deputies had been searching for both of them when they say the juvenile left willingly with Strang who does not have custody of the child.
