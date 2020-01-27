Man arrested in connection with shooting on residential street in Irmo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with a shooting incident on a residential street in Irmo.
Joseph James Harkless attempted murder and grand larceny.
January 25th, at approximately 7 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Concord Place.
Officials say Harkless attempted to gain entry by shooting the back glass patio door of the residence. He was shot in the upper body by the homeowner as he entered the home.
Harkless left the scene and stole a vehicle that running and unattended in the driveway next door. He then drove to a nearby hotel where he asked them to call 911.
Officials say Harkless and a family member of the homeowner had previously dated and broke up the day of the shooting. He apparently made threats to shoot the woman and her family.
Harkless is being held at the Alvin S. Glen detention center.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.