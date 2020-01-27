Lowcountry Gullah folk band wins big at the Grammy Awards

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston-based Gullah folk band is bringing a Grammy back to the Lowcountry.
The band Ranky Tanky won for their new release “Good Time” in the Best Regional Roots Music Album Category at this year’s Grammy Awards. It was their first nomination and first win.
The band puts a modern twist on the traditional Gullah music sounds. The group features three College of Charleston alums.
The awards aired Sunday night from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.