KCSO searching for missing 67-year-old man with dementia

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 67-year-old man with dementia.
Henry Micheal Mock was last seen leaving his Mohican Court home around 10 a.m. Jan 26. Mock is missing from the area of Indian Meadows Subdivision in Lugoff (off Dry Branch Road, between Koon Road & Tower Road).
He was wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, brown jacket and ball cap.
Mock doesn’t drive and his cellphone was left at his house. He has walked away from his home before, but always returned. Along with dementia, he has heart and lung problems.
KCSO Tracking Team was on the ground for about one hour searching for Mock with no success. A SLED helicopter has been requested to aid in the search.
If located, please call 911 immediately.
