First Alert Forecast: Morning Showers, Some Afternoon Sun

A Bit of Everything This Week
A few disturbances will come through the state today. One this morning with showers (mostly South of Columbia) then another by late afternoon and evening. This will give us another slight chance of showers.
Two more disturbance will move through the Southeast this week and give us a chance of showers Wednesday and Friday, then perhaps another on Saturday. We'll have to watch the timing of these events as evening temperatures will fall. Not looking for any Winter weather, however this is the time of years that we keep our eyes open.
We'll have some nice sunshine in between the rain events with Highs upper 50s to lower 60s
Weather Highlights:
- Look for morning showers ending by 9am...then a few more showers by late afternoon.
- Highs in the 50s...
- Come and go rain chances for Wednesday, Friday and Saturday
Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers ending by 9AM. Another chance of showers by late afternoon. Rain chance 30% Highs upper 50s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 30s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs upper 50s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers. Highs middle 50s
