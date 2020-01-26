Showers Will Move in for the First Day of the Workweek

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temperatures will settle near average for most of the week.
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Dry Weather to end the weekend
-A few showers expected Monday
-Partly Sunny and dry weather Tuesday
-Next best chance of rain Friday and Saturday
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
Your Sunday it will be a bit cooler but comfortable. Daytime high temperatures will get to about 58° overnight your low will get down to 43 and then tomorrow we will be tracking a weak system that’s going to push through the area.
The system will not have a lot of moisture with it but it will have a few showers, and that’s why we will carry a 30% chance of showers, this is a system that will be moving out of the Gulf of Mexico through the course of the night.
The showers are expected off and on Monday, but I do believe will see dry conditions by the time you head to bed on Monday night.
Tuesday and Wednesday we expect dry conditions, but additional clouds as another system tries to move out of the Gulf of Mexico, our next best opportunity for rain moves in Friday and Saturday.
In the temperature department, this week we will feel temperatures in the upper 50s. This is exactly where we are supposed to be for this time of year. There is a warm-up in the forecast next week.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Sunday: Clouds increase, near average temperatures with highs in the mid 50s
Monday: A Few showers (30-40%). Highs in the mid to upper 50s
Tuesday: More sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 50s
