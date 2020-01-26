Local church to host first ‘Sunday Dinner’ ministry meal of 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Washington Street United Methodist Church will be hosting its first Sunday Dinner ministry meal in 2020.
The church uses this event to serve a family-style meal to those suffering from hard times or homelessness.
The meal is prepared by members of the church and volunteers. It will include roast beef, rice and gravy, green beans, sweet potato casserole, bread, dessert, and a drink.
The Sunday Dinner will be held this evening from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Threatt Hall on the WSUMC campus located on the 1400 block of Washington Street.
WSUMC will also be collecting cold-weather gear such as hats, gloves, scarves, and coats. These items will be distributed during the event.
Those who wish to donate items can drop them off at the church during regular business hours.
