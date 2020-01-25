Two teens arrested in connection with body found in Lugoff

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - Two teens have been arrested in connection with a body that was found on a dirt road in Lugoff.
Albertina Hattie Jolera Bennett, 18, and Cameron Ezekiel Hyatt, 17, have both been charged with murder.
On January 15th, the body of 55-year-old Thomas Keitt Jr. was found shot to death near an abandoned car.
Investigators with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office concluded Bennett and Hyatt were involved in Keitt’s death.
“We cannot release details. The victim knew the subjects and this was a planned/targeted crime,” Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said.
