SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Lancaster County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a shooting involving an officer from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
According to officials, an officer shot and wounded a man during a confrontation after a domestic violence incident near Indian Land.
SLED will be conducting interviews with responding officers and others connected to the shooting. They will also continue to gather and analyze forensic evidence.
No other information about the case will be disclosed by SLED at this time.
This incident is the third officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020. It is the first Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office officer-involved shooting in 2020.
