SCHP investigating fatal single-vehicle collision in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision in Newberry County.
The accident occurred on January 23rd on Kibler’s Bridge Rd. near HWY 773.
Officials say, around 9:30 p.m. a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling west when it went off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, reentered the roadway, went off the right side of the roadway again, and struck a tree.
The truck then overturned and caught on fire. The sole occupant in the vehicle died.
The cause of the collision and the name of the deceased is unknown at this time.
