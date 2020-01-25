Richland Library host Black History Month fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland Library is hosting a Black History Month fair this afternoon.
Black History Month Fair 2020: The Jubilation will explore the history, contributions, and culture of African Americans.
Visitors will be able to hear a musical performance from Benedict College Concert Choir and receive health screenings.
There will also be a presentation from the National Society of Black Engineers and African storytelling and drumming with The Healing Force.
The event ends at 3:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.