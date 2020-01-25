Outside review recommends changes to UofSC’s Board of Trustees

By WIS News 10 Staff | January 24, 2020 at 7:11 PM EST - Updated January 24 at 7:11 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A report from a consulting firm regarding the University of South Carolina’s Board of Trustees was recently released.

The review was requested from the Association of Governance Boards after a lawsuit was brought by one trustee against the board regarding their search for a new president.

The report laid out a few key issues to address.

One of those is that the trustees are mostly elected by legislators, making it a political model instead of one of fiduciary governance -- or one based on trust, instead of on political party leanings.

The review also found a lack of diversity on the board and input on board decision-making.

AGB also believes the board is primarily focused on the university branch in Columbia, rather than the university as a whole.

They believe the board requires more accountability in how it governs.

The Southern Association of Colleges also released a report earlier this month, from their own investigation, saying they found irregularities in the search for a new president.

They believe there was undue influence from Gov. Henry McMaster during the selection process.

