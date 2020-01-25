Outside review recommends changes to UofSC’s Board of Trustees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A report from a consulting firm regarding the University of South Carolina’s Board of Trustees was recently released.
The review was requested from the Association of Governance Boards after a lawsuit was brought by one trustee against the board regarding their search for a new president.
The report laid out a few key issues to address.
One of those is that the trustees are mostly elected by legislators, making it a political model instead of one of fiduciary governance -- or one based on trust, instead of on political party leanings.
- No fines, sanctions for UofSC after formal review of presidential search
- UofSC formal review imminent, several options on the table for accreditation agency
- SACS accreditation board demands new report from UofSC amid controversial presidential search
- Senate committee formed to investigate hiring of UofSC president Caslen
- UofSC board chair claims vote for university president not influenced by governor
The review also found a lack of diversity on the board and input on board decision-making.
AGB also believes the board is primarily focused on the university branch in Columbia, rather than the university as a whole.
They believe the board requires more accountability in how it governs.
Read the full report here (story continues below):
The Southern Association of Colleges also released a report earlier this month, from their own investigation, saying they found irregularities in the search for a new president.
They believe there was undue influence from Gov. Henry McMaster during the selection process.
Here is that report in full:
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.