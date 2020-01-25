Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers are reopening the search for candidates for four regulator seats on the state's utility board after the initial search only turned up six qualified candidates. The House passed a bill Thursday reopening the races for spots on the state Public Service Commission in the 1st, 3rd, 5th and 7th Congressional districts, The proposal has already passed the Senate. and the governor's office says he will sign it The Legislature's Public Utilities Review Committee held hearings earlier this month to review the qualifications of 17 candidates to be regulators and found 11 of them not qualified including current board member Swain Whitfield. Candidates who withdrew from the race or were found not qualified cannot run again.