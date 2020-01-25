Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's attorney general has filed notice to appeal a federal judge's ruling that blocked the latest attempt by the General Assembly to carry out voter photo identification. Lawyers serving under Democratic AG Josh Stein entered the paperwork on Friday. U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs issued an injunction last month preventing the photo ID requirement from being carried out for at least the March 3 primary. Stein's Department of Justice had already announced its plans to appeal, making clear it would not seek to do so in time for the primary so as to avoid confusion.