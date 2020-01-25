Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

TAX CUTS-GEORGIA
Leading Georgia senator doesn't "see the math" for tax cut
ATLANTA (AP) — A top Republican lawmaker is casting doubt on whether Georgia's taxpayers will see another income tax cut this year. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Hufstetler of Rome said Friday that he doubts that Georgia's General Assembly will further reduce the top rate on Georgia's state income tax from 5.75% to 5.5%. Hufstetler said he doesn't “see the math.” Legislators cut the top income tax rate from 6% to 5.75% in 2019. Analysts estimate the state would forgo $500 million to $550 million in revenue from another cut. But with revenues already lagging after the first cut, Gov. Brian Kemp ordered midyear budget cuts this year, with plans for cuts to get deeper next year.
Suspect in Georgia teacher's death files 2nd pretrial appeal
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A man charged with the 2005 slaying and disappearance of a Georgia high school teacher is once again asking the state's highest court to hear an appeal before he stands trial. Ryan Duke's murder trial in the death of teacher and beauty queen Tara Grinstead has been on hold for months as his defense attorneys try to obtain state funding for expert witnesses. Duke's lawyers say he has no money to pay experts. But the trial judge says Duke gave up any rights to state money when he declined legal representation by public defenders in favor of private attorneys willing to take his case for free.
Authorities: Home invasion suspect killed by Georgia police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say police officers shot and killed an armed man as they responded to a report of a possible home invasion. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Friday that preliminary information indicates 22-year-old Deandre Lee Seaborough-Patterson pointed a gun at Savannah police officers before they shot him. The officers were responding Thursday to a call from a woman saying someone was trying to break into her home. The GBI says officers found Patterson in the yard outside the home with a gun in his hand and he refused orders to drop the weapon. None of the officers was injured. Savannah police called the GBI to investigate, which is customary in officer-involved shootings in Georgia.
Georgia authorities: 7 charged in undercover child sex sting
WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say an undercover sting operation targeting online sexual predators has led to charges against seven men now accused of trying to solicit sex from minors. Woodstock police spokeswoman Brittany Page says the men believed they were chatting online with girls under 16, but were really speaking to investigators. Five men were arrested during attempted meet-ups, including, Jason Bryan Major, Robert Jones, Garrett Hick, Bryan Gomez and Mark Shin. All five face multiple charges including child exploitation. David Nelson of Gadsden, Ala. was arrested and charged with computer pornography and other crimes. A seventh man has a warrant out for his arrest.
Georgia ends 2019 with record low unemployment
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Department of Labor announced Friday that the state ended 2019 with an unemployment rate of 3.2%. That’s a record low, down from 3.7% a year earlier. The state added nearly 70,000 jobs in 2019 for a total of 4.65 million. Job growth was particularly strong in education and health services; leisure and hospitality; and trade, transportation and utilities. Georgia counted 4.97 million employed residents at the end of 2019, an increase of nearly 47,000. Despite the rosy job figures, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is asking lawmakers to make some painful budget cuts because of lagging state revenue collections.
Police: Man arrested for dragging officer with car
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man has been arrested and accused of dragging a police officer with his vehicle during a traffic stop. The Advocate reports 24-year-old Jamon Evans was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer and possession of schedule II drugs. Baton Rouge police pulled Evans over and learned he had an active arrest warrant in Georgia. An arrest affidavit says Evans resisted, maneuvered back into the driver's seat and drove off, dragging the officer about 20 feet. Evans eventually stopped and officers found two grams of crystal meth inside his car. It's unclear whether Evans has an attorney.
Theft from armless artist spurs hundreds of donations
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Hundreds of people have shown their support for an armless street artist whose artwork, supplies and donation box were stolen near the University of Georgia. Nearly $34,000 as been raised online for Michael Davenport, who is known in Athens for sketching the university's bulldog mascot. He draws them by holding a pen in his mouth because he lost his arms as a child. Davenport says someone in a gold-colored minivan stole from him when he went to use a restroom. Davenport plans to use the money for a truck to carry his supplies, and for medical treatment for his leg that was injured in an attack last year.
Women come to the defense of a nursing mom at Chick-fil-A
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Mothers have come to the defense of a woman who says she was asked to cover up while breastfeeding inside a Chick-fil-A in Georgia. The Augusta Chronicle reports that mothers held a “nurse-in” this week at the restaurant near Augusta. Samantha McIntosh says she was breastfeeding her daughter in a booth at the restaurant Monday when a manager approached. McIntosh says the manager told her they'd had a complaint and asked her to cover herself. McIntosh shared her experience on Facebook in a post that attracted scores of comments. Chick-fil-A says the store owner has apologized to McIntosh.