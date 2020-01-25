Convicted felon accused of breaking into house, shooting man and leading police on chase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man broke into a home and shot a man before trying to flee from officers in an east Charlotte neighborhood.
The incident occurred early Thursday morning on the 3700 block of Michigan Avenue.
There, a witness reported that 29-year-old Marquis Gaines forced his way into the home and shot his roommate. Another call indicated that two men were spotted kicking in the door of a nearby home.
Responding officers saw a dark-colored vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.
The driver reportedly refused to stop, and officers engaged in a chase until the vehicle’s occupants abandoned the car on the 1400 block of Herrin Avenue. Officers apprehended Gaines shortly after he ran from the vehicle.
He was taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, where he was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, communicating threats and resisting an officer.
Anyone with information on this case should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
