Columbia man accused of sending lewd material to child using instant messenger

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A 57-year-old Columbia man has been arrested after being accused of sending obscene material to a juvenile.
According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, David Lambert sent nude photos and obscene messages using an instant messenger about having sex with an underage teen persona.
“This individual believed he was communicating with a 14-year-old female,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “This individual was actually communicating with one of my deputies.”
Lambert was identified by investigators as part of their undercover chat operation using the photos he sent.
Officials said the conversation happened from August 2019 to November 2019.
Lambert was charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of 18.
Bond was set for Lambert at $15,000.
