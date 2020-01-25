AfricStyle Initiatives to host 7th annual fashion show

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - AfricStyle Initiatives will be hosting their 7th annual fashion show on February 1st.
It will take place from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at The Landing Event Hall on the 1800 block of Airport Blvd.
Organizers say the event is meant to kick off black history month festivities and support small businesses in the community.
This year’s theme is “Straighten your Crown Queen”. The event will feature fashion from the continent of Africa, local designers, drumming with dancing, and vendors for shopping.
The fashion and accessories that will be on display are made in the US and by groups of young entrepreneurs supported by AfricStyle Initiatives in West and South Africa. They will feature authentic print fabrics and materials.
Proceeds from the fashion show will go toward supporting the organization’s overseas partners in their business and ministries.
General admission is $20. VIP access and admission is $30.
To participate in the event or to donate to the organization you can call 1-803-281-0468 or send an email to africstyleinitiatives@gmail.com.
