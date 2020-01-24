Voter registration deadline for Democratic presidential primary is Jan. 30

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re planning to vote in the upcoming Democratic presidential primary, the deadline to register is coming soon.
Residents to intend to cast their ballot in the upcoming state primary must register by Jan. 30. Voters must meet the following requirements to register:
- Will be 18 years old on or before November 3, 2020 and have not registered
- Moved to a new county but did not register in the new county
- Moved from another state but did not register in South Carolina
Residents can register online, using the scVOTES mobile app, or by downloading and filling out a voter registration form. You may fax, email, or mail your application for submission. Anyone who registers online or submits an application downloaded from the website must submit it by 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 30.
You may also register in person at your county voter registration office. Most voter registration offices are expected to close at 5 p.m. on Jan. 30.
You can also check your voter registation status here.
To find contact information for your county voter registration office, visit scVOTES.org.
