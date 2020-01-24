Serial abuser to serve maximum sentence following latest domestic violence incident

NEWBERRY S.C. (WIS) - The Eighth Circuit Solicitor announced that a Newberry man will spend a decade behind bars after being convicted for the sixth time on a domestic violence charge on Jan. 23.
John Henry Davenport Jr., 39, was found guilty of first-degree domestic violence Thursday afternoon. The jury in his case deliberated for less than an hour before returning with the verdict. Davenport was sentenced to 10 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed under state law for this offense.
Davenport was initially charged with third degree domestic violence but his charge was enhanced due to his prior history of domestic violence across several counties.
In October 2018, Newberry Police officers received a 911 call regarding an assault that had occurred. The officers helped the victim find a place to stay. However, the victim was assaulted again by Davenport later that same evening.
Police were able to locate and arrest Davenport after he fled the scene due to a relative pointing out his vehicle as he attempted to drive away.
“This case is a prime example of how the new sentencing enhancements for repeat domestic abusers are having a real impact,” Solicitor David Stumbo said following the sentencing.
“Our citizens have grown weary of criminals like John Davenport, and their lifestyle of violence to instill fear in women. The law enforcement community hopes that this conviction and long sentence sends a clear message that domestic violence will not be tolerated any longer.”
South Carolina ranked fifth in the nation as one of the deadliest states for women last year due to domestic violence.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men have experienced some type of domestic or intimate partner violence during their lifetimes.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.