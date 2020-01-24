9 more people in S.C. have died from flu, but activity is on decrease, DHEC says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nine more flu-related deaths were reported in South Carolina from Jan. 12 to 18, according to the most recent report from the Dept. of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
These deaths bring the total number of people in the state who have died this flu season to 44.
While flu activity is still widespread, the number of cases reported in the Midlands from Jan. 12 to 18 decreased from the previous week. That’s the first time activity has decreased in the Midlands in more than a month.
The number of flu cases is still considered high by DHEC. There were 246 new cases of the flu reported statewide and 181 people were hospitalized.
Of the 44 people who died from flu this season, seven of those have been in the Midlands.
To read the latest flu report from DHEC, click or tap here.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.