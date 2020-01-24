Man hit by car, killed while walking on rural road in Lexington County

EDMUND, S.C. (WIS) - A man who was walking on a rural road outside of Edmund on Thursday night was killed when he was hit by a car, the coroner confirmed.
It happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Boiling Springs Road and Bethany Church Road in Lexington County.
The pedestrian who was hit, Willie Lee Simmons, 52, of Lexington, was pronounced dead at the scene.
It’s not clear why the man was walking in the road.
The driver of the car that hit the man stopped immediately, the coroner said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
