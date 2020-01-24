Law enforcement from around the state honored for actions above and beyond the call of duty

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Sheriffs' Association presented the "Medal of Valor Award" to multiple law enforcement officers from around the state.
"Sometimes, it means a little bit more coming from people that you work with when your peers recognize you for acts that have been great," said Jarrod Bruder, the executive director of the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association.
The award is given to officials who performed actions above and beyond the call of duty. Among those receiving the award were three members of the Richland County Sherriff's Department.
Deputies Chris Duke and Ryan McAdams were honored for their actions during a police chase back in August of 2019.
"It's an honor, looking at the recipient list tonight since some of the recipients won't be here to receive it. I'm very glad to be here," said Duke.
According to officials, the deputies chased three suspects for a short time until the suspects made their way into a subdivision. Deputies said the suspect got out of the car and fired at Duke and McAdams.
"I was ready for anything. Soon as the driver opens the door, he doesn't even look. He just puts his right hand under his arm and starts shooting," said Deputy McAdams.
K9 Specialist Richard Hazel was also honored for a separate incident in which he took action and stopped an armed suspect.
"To be included with this group of men and women is truly humbling. I'm just thankful for my command staff," said Hazel said.
Also among those recognized Thursday were the “Florence 7.” They went well beyond the call of duty during the Vintage Place shooting in October 2018.
Sergeant Terrence Carraway and Investigator Farrah Turner both died from their injuries in that shooting.
Their families attended the ceremony, overwhelmed by the honor given to their loved ones, who continue to be remembered each day by their fellow officers.
In total, 18 deputy sheriffs, five municipal police officers, and one agent from the State Law Enforcement Division were presented with this prestigious award.
- Here is the full list of those who received the award:
- Corporal Kerry Johnson, Beaufort County Sheriff's Office
- Corporal William Kimbro, Berkeley County Sheriff's Office
- Private First Class Dustin Morris, Berkeley County Sheriff's Office
- First Sergeant Chuck Mixon, Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office
- Deputy Jack Lee, Horry County Sheriff's Office
- Investigator Farrah Turner, Florence County Sheriff’s Office
- Sergeant Terrence Carraway, City of Florence Police Department
- Investigator Sarah Miller, Florence County Sheriff's Office
- Deputy Arie Davis, Florence County Sheriff's Office
- Sergeant Scott Williamson, City of Florence Police Department
- Investigator Ben Price, Florence County Sheriff's Office
- Corporal Chase McDaniel, Florence County Sheriff’s Office
- Sergeant Brian Hart, City of Florence Police Department
- Lance Corporal Travis Scott, City of Florence Police Department
- Sergeant Warren McColl, Marlboro County Sheriff's Office
- Investigator Antonio Alford, Marlboro County Sheriff's Office
- Deputy Victoria Cheek, Marlboro County Sheriff's Office
- Chief Chad Cheras, Town of Clio Police Department
- Captain Chris Duke, Richland County Sheriff's Department
- Master Deputy Ryan MacAdams, Sr., Richland County Sheriff's Department
- K9 Specialist Richard Hazel, Richland County Sheriff's Department
- Chief Toby Horne, Saluda County Sheriff's Office
- Lieutenant Donovan Shealy, Saluda County Sheriff's Office
- Special Agent Russ Padgett, SC Law Enforcement Division
