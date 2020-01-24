Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — River Baldwin scored all 12 of her points in the second half to help No. 14 Florida State turn back Wake Forest 70-65. Nicki Ekhomu scored all 14 of her points and Kiah Gillespie eight of her 14 in the first half when the Seminoles jumped out to a 35-19 lead. Ivana Raca scored 14 of her 27 points in the third quarter when the Demon Deacons rallied with a 25-point period to get within eight. Wake Forest was within three with over three minutes left in the game but got no closer.