Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jakia Brown-Turner scored 13 points and No. 8 N.C. State used a 30-4 scoring outburst in the third quarter to beat Pittsburgh 88-44. Elissa Cunane finished with 12 points and eight rebounds for the Wolfpack. Aysia Bugg scored 12 points, and freshman point guard Dayshanette Harris had 16 for Pitt.
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert is among the top Senior Bowl prospects who opted to delay turning pro until after their senior seasons. For some like South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis and Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes, injuries as juniors led them to stay in school. They're all hoping that extra season of college football helped their NFL draft stock. The group is hoping for the same benefit from a week of practices leading up to Saturday's Senior Bowl.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Mazda Team Joest won the pole for the Rolex 24 at Daytona in a session shortened when Ricky Taylor crashed his Team Penske in Thursday qualifying. Oliver Jarvis piloted the Mazda DPi to the top starting spot in the twice-round-the-clock endurance race that begins Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. The field for this year's race has just 38 entries _ the smallest field in 58 runnings of the prestigious season kickoff. The smallest field previously was 42 starters in 1962, the second year of the race.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Bradie Tennell's usual clean and efficient short program was enough to take the women's short program Thursday night at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. The 2018 American champion, can be like a metronome; what she lacks in pizzazz she makes up for with predictability. She was so solid that she beat 2019 winner Alysa Liu in a bit of a surprise. Olympians Alexa and Chris Knierim won the pairs short program.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — River Baldwin scored all 12 of her points in the second half to help No. 14 Florida State turn back Wake Forest 70-65. Nicki Ekhomu scored all 14 of her points and Kiah Gillespie eight of her 14 in the first half when the Seminoles jumped out to a 35-19 lead. Ivana Raca scored 14 of her 27 points in the third quarter when the Demon Deacons rallied with a 25-point period to get within eight. Wake Forest was within three with over three minutes left in the game but got no closer.
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Nate Johnson had a career-high 29 points as Gardner-Webb narrowly defeated High Point 79-76 in overtime. Gardner-Webb (7-11, 3-3 Big South Conference) opened the overtime period with a 13-5 run and held on as High Point scored the final five points of the game. John-Michael Wright's four-point play gave High Point (5-15, 2-5) the lead with 2:37 left in the first half and the Panthers stayed in front until Johnson's 3-pointer with 28 seconds left in the second half tied it at 66. Wright missed a 3-point attempt at the end of regulation.