FIRST ALERT: Rain & storms move out, then the sun returns for your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Showers and storms will move east, giving way to improving weather for your weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Today is an Alert Day! A cold front will continue pushing rain and isolated storms through the Midlands this evening and tonight. Heavy downpours and gusty winds will be possible. Our skies will gradually clear late tonight. Lows will be in the 40s.
· This weekend features sunshine and cool temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.
· A few showers are possible early Monday. Highs will be in the 50s.
· Expect highs in the 50s for most of next week.
· More unsettled weather moves in by the end of next week into next weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
Today is an Alert Day. A cold front will continue pushing rain and isolated storms through the Midlands this evening and tonight. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. An isolated storm is possible.
Some areas could see between .5-1” of rain before it’s all said and done tonight Gusty winds are possible with isolated power outages here and there. The rain will likely clear the Midlands late tonight. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will drop into the lower 40s by early Saturday morning.
On Saturday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. It will be cool and breezy at times. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
By Sunday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
A quick weather system could spread a few light showers to parts of the Midlands early Monday. Rain chances are around 20-30%. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.
More unsettled weather moves in late next week into next weekend with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (70-80%). Rain Moves Out Late. Low temperatures in the lower 40s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Cool and Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: A Few Clouds. Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. AM Showers (20-30%). Cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
