First Alert Forecast: Rain/Isolated Storms Today. The Weekend Looking Great!

First Alert Today For Rain And Isolated Storms
Rain, showers and isolated thunderstorms can be expected today. Some rain will be heavy and a few isolated storms could have gusty winds.
System lifts out of the state by late evening leaving us mostly sunny skies and dry conditions for the weekend
First Alert Today
Low pressure to our West moves to the North, along with it comes a cold front that will tap Gulf moisture and we'll see periods of rain, showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some rain will be heavy. Rain and storms will move to the East by 11PM.
Weather Highlights:
- Alert Day today for rain, showers and isolated thunderstorms
- Clearing skies Saturday. Sunny on Sunday
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Periods of showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower 60s. Rain chance 100%
Tonight: Cloudy, showers early...clearing late. Lows upper 30s
Saturday and Sunday: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Highs lower 50s
