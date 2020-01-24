Bond denied for pair of men arrested in connection with weapons burglary

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A second man who was sought by deputies following a burglary in Orangeburg County has now been arrested.
According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Tyrone Fleming was taken into custody. Earlier this month, 23-year-old Quincy Dubose was also arrested.
Officials said the two were charged in connection with a burglary that happened in December 2019 where weapons were taken from a home in Orangeburg.
Investigators said Fleming acted as a distraction to the homeowner while Dubose entered the home undetected and took several weapons from the homeowner.
Fleming was charged with first-degree burglary and criminal conspiracy. Dubose was also charged with first-degree burglary and criminal conspiracy as well as possession of a weapon.
Bond was denied for both men. However, Fleming’s charges have been deferred to a circuit court.
