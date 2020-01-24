Bond denied for pair of men arrested in connection with weapons burglary

Bond denied for pair of men arrested in connection with weapons burglary
Tyrone Fleming (left) and Quincy Dubose (Source: Orangeburg-Calhoun Regional Detention Center)
By WIS News 10 Staff | January 23, 2020 at 7:23 PM EST - Updated January 23 at 7:23 PM

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A second man who was sought by deputies following a burglary in Orangeburg County has now been arrested.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Tyrone Fleming was taken into custody. Earlier this month, 23-year-old Quincy Dubose was also arrested.

Officials said the two were charged in connection with a burglary that happened in December 2019 where weapons were taken from a home in Orangeburg.

Investigators said Fleming acted as a distraction to the homeowner while Dubose entered the home undetected and took several weapons from the homeowner.

Fleming was charged with first-degree burglary and criminal conspiracy. Dubose was also charged with first-degree burglary and criminal conspiracy as well as possession of a weapon.

Bond was denied for both men. However, Fleming’s charges have been deferred to a circuit court.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.