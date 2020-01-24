2 arrested in the murder of 19-year-old found shot to death on dirt road in Manning

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people for the murder of 19-year-old Martavis Deangelo Armstrong McKenzie who was killed in December 2019.
As a result of an investigation involving Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, Manning Police Department and SLED, arrest warrants were served on Jevon Isaiah Swanigan and Traevion Tylek York.
Both 18-year-olds were from Manning and knew McKenzie. Swanigan and York will be charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime each.
McKenzie’s body was found on Dec. 27 around 10 a.m. near 1147 Camilla Street in Manning.
Investigators believe that a personal vendetta against McKenzie was the motive for his murder.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with any additional information about this case is asked to contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at (803)-435-4414
