Talk of the Town: The art of the big band strikes a strong note

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Art of the Big Band featuring the South Carolina Jazz Masterworks Ensemble has a performance coming up.
Robert Gardiner, the founder and director, joined WIS for Talk of the Town.
Gino Castillo will be joining the ensemble. He’s a touring and recording artist, educator and clinician, percussionist, composer and singer.
“Gino is an award-winning percussionist from Ecuador who currently resides and performs in the Charleston area," Gardiner said. "He is a true master and will bring Afro-Cuban and salsa grooves to the concert stage for the first time with the Jazz Masterworks Ensemble.”
Enjoy the next performance by the 18-member band on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The jazz ensemble will perform in the comfortable atmosphere of the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Tech in Irmo.
Tickets are $25. Call 803-407-5011 to purchase yours or click or tap here to buy online.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.