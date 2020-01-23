Sumter Co. deputies seek ‘armed and dangerous’ person of interest in connection with death investigation

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is now searching for 20-year-old Deontae Rashawn Jackson.
Officials said Jackson is a person of interest in connection with the death investigation of Montrell Epps, whose body was found off of McCrays Mill Road on New Year’s morning.
Jackson is to be considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies.
If you have any information on Jackson’s whereabouts, please call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000.
You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
