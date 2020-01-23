Police: 76-year-old found dead in burning Lumberton home; death being investigated as homicide

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Lumberton police said they’re investigating a 76-year-old woman’s death as a homicide after she was found inside a burning home.
The Lumberton police and fire departments were called to a home in the 1200 block of Godwin Avenue for a fire alarm around 9:44 p.m. Tuesday.
Crews found a small fire and a woman dead inside the home, police said.
Lumberton police identified the victim as Annette Hendren Ivey. They said they’re waiting for the details of when and where an autopsy will be done to confirm the cause and manner of her death.
Authorities said that evidence at the scene suggests foul play.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.
If you have any information, call Lumberton police at 910-671-3845 and ask to speak with Det. Yvette Pitts or Det. Charles Keenum.
