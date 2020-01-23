NC animal shelter advertising ‘World’s Worst Cat’ for adoption

A North Carolina animal shelter has given Perdita the distinction of "World's Worst Cat." (Source: Mitchell County Animal Rescue, Inc - North Carolina/Facebook/CNN)
January 23, 2020 at 1:51 PM EST - Updated January 23 at 1:51 PM

BAKERSVILLE, N.C. (CNN) - A North Carolina animal shelter has taken an unusual approach toward getting one of its cats adopted.

The Mitchell County Animal Rescue posted a picture of Perdita on Facebook and gave her the distinction of “World’s Worst Cat.”

“We thought she was sick, turns out she’s just a jerk,” the shelter said.

Meet Perdita, not for the faint of heart. LIKES: staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful...

The shelter described the cat as one who doesn’t like kittens, dogs or children, which means she needs to be a solo cat. Perdita also likes jump scares, lurking and being the queen of the house.

More than 2,500 have shared the Facebook post, and the shelter has raised more than $600 as a result.

It is free to adopt Perdita, and you can fill out an application online.

