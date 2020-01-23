$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lexington remains unclaimed

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Someone in the Midlands is $1 million richer and might not know it yet.
A winning Powerball lottery ticket was sold at the Stop N Shop at 1104 N. Lake Dr. in Lexington.
The ticket matched all five white ball numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing -- meaning it’s worth $1 million.
Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 22 were: 11 - 33 - 44 - 59 - 67, and Powerball 8.
No one hit the jackpot, so Saturday night’s drawing is up to $373 million.
Besides this $1 million ticket, there are nearly 17,000 people in South Carolina who have unclaimed winning lottery tickets. People have 180 days to claim their money. Click or tap here for more information.
