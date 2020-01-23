Man accused of stealing vehicle from government building wanted by Lexington Police

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is now searching for 43-year-old Ivan Fox.
According to authorities, the Hopkins man is wanted for stealing a vehicle from the Lexington County Administration Building parking lot on Jan. 5. Officials said Fox was seen on surveillance video just moments before the theft took place.
Investigators found the vehicle days later in Columbia.
If you have any information about Fox’s whereabouts, please contact Detective Payton at 803-358-7271.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.