Man accused of stealing vehicle from government building wanted by Lexington Police
Ivan Fox (Source: Lexington Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | January 23, 2020 at 4:35 PM EST - Updated January 23 at 4:37 PM

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is now searching for 43-year-old Ivan Fox.

According to authorities, the Hopkins man is wanted for stealing a vehicle from the Lexington County Administration Building parking lot on Jan. 5. Officials said Fox was seen on surveillance video just moments before the theft took place.

Investigators found the vehicle days later in Columbia.

Officials said Fox was seen on surveillance video just before the vehicle was stolen from the Lexington County Administration Building parking lot.

If you have any information about Fox’s whereabouts, please contact Detective Payton at 803-358-7271.

