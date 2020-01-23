Lexington Co. first responders dispatched to school bus in ditch on Rock N Creek Road

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County first responders are on scene of an accident that occurred around 7:20 a.m. Jan. 23 on Rock N Creek Road.
This is between Frank Shealy Road and Old Lexington Road in Leesville.
Officials say that students were on a school bus when it ran into a ditch. No injuries have been reported.
The driver of the bus and the students are waiting on a second bus to transport them.
Lexington County Fire is also on the scene with one fire engine to help monitor students until the second bus arrives.
Lexington County officials and Highway Patrol are investigating how the bus ended up in the ditch.
This is a developing story.
