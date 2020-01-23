$5K reward offered for info in double murder of mom and 1-year-old son in Aiken Co.

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - About a month after a woman and her baby were gunned down in their home in a gang-related shooting in Aiken County, two suspects are still on the run.
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) has added a $5,000 reward for any information that could lead to the arrests of the suspects wanted in that December double murder.
Mel’Lisha Jackson and her 1-year-old son, Elijah, were killed in that shooting back in Dec. 17, 2019.
Their murders are now being investigated by the ATF’s gang task force, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Aiken DPS, North Augusta DPS, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and SLED.
So far, one arrest has been made in connection with the case, but investigators are still seeking at least two others.
Thomas Henderson was arrested and charged on Jan. 4 in the case.
