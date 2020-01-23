'It’s a big thing off my shoulder’: Grand Strand veteran getting new roof for his home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand veteran has a reason to smile after receiving a donation to protect the roof over his head.
A group of local roofing professionals said the roof on Thomas Maneely’s Socastee home was leaking so badly, it wouldn’t last another month.
“It’s one of those things where it gets to you after a while but," Maneely said while in the driveway of his Socastee home. "You know I’m a marine. I just go through it.”
That’s when Monarch, with the help of other community members, stepped in with a helping hand.
On Thursday, employees of Monarch Roofing surprised Maneely by informing him he is the 2020 recipient of their Roof for Troops program.
“It’s a big thing off my shoulder I don’t have to worry about," Maneely said Thursday.
The Marine veteran lost the use of his legs following a 1993 training accident. Despite being wheelchair-bound, Maneely still made do-it-yourself fixes to his weather-beaten roof before Monarch intervened.
“He was losing shingle by shingle in these storms that we were having,” said Stephanie Bohardt, director of marketing at Monarch. “And once that’s gone, you’re exposed to the elements.”
“It helps a lot with financials, not having to worry about one thing going wrong and the next thing,” Maneeley said tearfully. “It helps a lot to have them help me out.”
Monarch staff said the full replacement project will start in March. The company’s Roofs for Troops program began in 2013 and officials estimate close to $70,000 in roofs have been donated to Grand Strand area veterans.
