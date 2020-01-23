Music lineup announced for St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Five Points

Hundreds will celebrate in at the St. Patrick's Day Festival in Five Points.
By Madeline Cuddihy | January 23, 2020 at 3:11 PM EST - Updated January 23 at 3:44 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s almost time for the greenest festival in Columbia to kick-off! The annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Five Points is around the corner on March 21st.

“Privileged enough to bring another year of this iconic event to the Midlands,” Executive Director, Kelsey Hennighan said in a press release. “With a lot of exciting things in the works, we are looking forward to showcasing all that Five Points has to offer, for EVERYONE, including St. Pat’s!”

This year’s musical lineup is set to include some serious heavy-hitters in the world of rock and country music.

Here is the 38th St. Pat’s in Five Points lineup, starting with the headliner:

Band of Horses

SHAED

Rodney Atkins

Canaan Smith

The Nude Party

Big Something

Briston Maroney

Villanova

Sadler Vaden (of the 400 Unit)

Mo Lowda & the Humble

Stop Light Observations

The Vegabonds

Stagbriar

Little Stranger

The Ramblers

Kenny George Band

Haley Mae Campbell

Daddy’s Beemer

Whitehall

Ashley Wright & the Vance Gap Ramblers

Mark Rapp & the SodaCity Brass Band

