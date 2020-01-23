Music lineup announced for St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Five Points

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s almost time for the greenest festival in Columbia to kick-off! The annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Five Points is around the corner on March 21st.
“Privileged enough to bring another year of this iconic event to the Midlands,” Executive Director, Kelsey Hennighan said in a press release. “With a lot of exciting things in the works, we are looking forward to showcasing all that Five Points has to offer, for EVERYONE, including St. Pat’s!”
This year’s musical lineup is set to include some serious heavy-hitters in the world of rock and country music.
Here is the 38th St. Pat’s in Five Points lineup, starting with the headliner:
Band of Horses
SHAED
Rodney Atkins
Canaan Smith
The Nude Party
Big Something
Briston Maroney
Villanova
Sadler Vaden (of the 400 Unit)
Mo Lowda & the Humble
Stop Light Observations
The Vegabonds
Stagbriar
Little Stranger
The Ramblers
Kenny George Band
Haley Mae Campbell
Daddy’s Beemer
Whitehall
Ashley Wright & the Vance Gap Ramblers
Mark Rapp & the SodaCity Brass Band
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.