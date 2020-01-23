Free tax prep available to Columbia residents at Richland Two adult education center

The free tax prep service is thanks to a partnership between Richland Two and SC Thrive. (Source: WAFB)
By Laurel Mallory | January 22, 2020 at 7:30 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 7:33 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland Two school district is providing free help for some people filing their 2019 tax return.

On Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., people can have their taxes filed by a professional for free at the W.R. Rogers Adult Education Center (750 Old Clemson Road in Columbia), thanks to SC Thrive.

To be eligible, a single person’s Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) must be less than $65,000. For those filing jointly, it must be less than $95,000.

People must make an appointment and bring the following things with them:

  • 2018 tax return [for the tax ID number, for clients wishing to E-file]
  • All W-2s and 1099 forms for 2019
  • A government issued ID
  • Social Security Number(s)
  • Any income and healthcare coverage information
  • The routing and bank account number for direct deposit, if applicable.

To make an appointment, call 803-736-8787.

