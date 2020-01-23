Former magistrate employee convicted of breach of trust

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A former Lexington County Magistrate Office employee who was accused of embezzling public funds was convicted of a lesser charge -- which has since been expunged.
Shannon Paige Davis, of Gilbert, was originally arrested in 2014 on a charge of embezzlement of public funds value less than $10,000, according to a State Law Enforcement Division arrest warrant.
Davis confessed in a written statement to SLED that she took $425 from the Magistrate District One criminal account and used the money for her personal use.
In June 2015, she was convicted of a lesser charge -- breach of trust with fraudulent intent.
Davis stayed out of trouble with the law after her conviction and got that charge expunged in November 2019, meaning it is no longer on her public record.
At the time of her arrest, Davis had not worked for the county since September 2013.
