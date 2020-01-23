Florence County officers hurt in 2018 ambush to receive prestigious award

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The seven Florence County law enforcement officers who were shot during an ambush at Vintage Place in 2018, will be honored by the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association on Thursday.
The South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association will present the Medal of Valor Award to 18 deputy sheriffs, five police officers and one State Law Enforcement Division agent during a ceremony in Columbia.
The Medal of Valor Award is given to law enforcement officers who perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional courage, extraordinary decisiveness and presence of mind; or act with unusual swiftness, regardless of their personal safety in an attempt to save or protect human life.
On Oct. 3, 2018, authorities said Fred Hopkins opened fire on law enforcement who were serving a search warrant on his son, Seth Hopkins after he reportedly sexually assaulted a minor in the resident. Seth has since pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Florence police officer Terrence Carraway was shot and killed at the scene. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Inv. Farrah Turner was shot and died from her injuries a few weeks later. The sheriffs’ association said representatives from both families will be at the ceremony to accept the awards.
Florence County Inv. Sarah Miller, Florence County sheriff’s deputy Sarah Miller, Florence police Lance Cpl. Travis Scott, Florence police Sgt. Scott Williamson and Florence police Sgt. Brian Hart were also hurt during the ambush and will also receive the Medal of Valor Award.
Here is a list of law enforcement officers who will receive the Medal of Valor Award:
- Corporal Kerry Johnson, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office
- Corporal William Kimbro, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office
- Private First Class Dustin Morris, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office
- First Sergeant Chuck Mixon, Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office
- Deputy Jack Lee, Horry County Sheriff’s Office
- Investigator Farrah Turner, Florence County Sheriff’s Office
- Sergeant Terrence Carraway, City of Florence Police Department
- Investigator Sarah Miller, Florence County Sheriff’s Office
- Deputy Arie Davis, Florence County Sheriff’s Office
- Sergeant Scott Williamson, City of Florence Police Department
- Investigator Ben Price, Florence County Sheriff’s Office
- Corporal Chase McDaniel, Florence County Sheriff’s Office
- Sergeant Brian Hart, City of Florence Police Department
- Lance Corporal Travis Scott, City of Florence Police Department
- Sergeant Warren McColl, Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office
- Investigator Antonio Alford, Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office
- Deputy Victoria Cheek, Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office
- Chief Chad Cheras, Town of Clio Police Department
- Captain Chris Duke, Richland County Sheriff’s Department
- Master Deputy Ryan MacAdams, Sr., Richland County Sheriff’s Department
- K9 Specialist Richard Hazel, Richland County Sheriff’s Department
- Chief Toby Horne, Saluda County Sheriff’s Office
- Lieutenant Donovan Shealy, Saluda County Sheriff’s Office
- Special Agent Russ Padgett, SC Law Enforcement Division
