FIRST ALERT: Friday is an Alert Day! We’re tracking showers & isolated storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking scattered showers and storms for your Friday. Then, our weather improves for your weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
- Friday is an Alert Day!
- A cold front will bring scattered showers and isolated storms to the Midlands Friday. Some storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Rain chances are at 90%. High temperatures will be in the 60s.
- Dry and cool weather is expected Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.
- Monday and Tuesday will feature clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the 50s.
- More unsettled weather moves in by next Wednesday through Saturday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers are possible early, then rain chances will increase overnight across the Midlands well ahead of a cold front. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.
Heads up! Friday is an Alert Day! A cold front will move in from the west, giving way to scattered rain and the potential for thunderstorms. A few showers are possible for your morning commute, but the highest rain chances arrive by afternoon and evening with the cold front.
While the threat for severe weather is low, any storms that develop could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. We’ll keep you posted to any changes with the forecast. Rain chances are at 90%. We could see between .5″ to 1″ of rain Friday. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 60s.
Dry weather moves in for Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be breezy though. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Next week starts dry. We’ll see clouds and sunshine Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
More wet weather moves in by next Wednesday.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Moves In (80%). Lows in the mid 40s.
Alert Day Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Isolated Storms (90%). Highs in the lower 60s.
Saturday: Sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Monday: More Clouds. Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
