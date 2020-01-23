First Alert Forecast: Rain On The Way Friday...Weekend Looking Great!

First Alert Day Friday For Rain And Isolated Storms
Clouds are moving in from the West today which will keep us a bit warmer this morning as Lows will fall into the 30s (rather than the 20s) Highs today in the lower 50s. A few showers will form tonight ahead of our next system.
First Alert Friday
Low pressure to our West moves to our North, along with it comes a cold front that will tap Gulf moisture and we'll see rain by Friday morning that will last on and off through the day. Some rain could be heavy. Skies will clear for Saturday into Sunday making for a dry weekend!
Weather Highlights:
- Clouds today will keep us warmer this morning. Highs in the 50s by afternoon.
- Alert Day Friday for a chilly rain with some heavy rain likely
- Clearing skies Saturday. Sunny on Sunday
Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy, 30% chance of showers late. Highs lower 50s
Tonight: Cloudy with showers late tonight. Lows in the lower 40s. Rain chance 80%
First Alert Friday: Rain likely. Rain will be heavy at times. Isolated thunderstorms. Rain chance 100% Highs upper 50s
Saturday and Sunday: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Highs lower 50s
