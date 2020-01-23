Documentary on LGBTQ woman disemboweled 30 years ago to premiere in February

The openly gay woman met her killer in a lesbian bar called the Park View Grill, now known as the Dubliner Irish Pub, across the street from Greenfield Lake. Ronald Thomas, a truck driver who was in Wilmington to deliver fruit to Hoggard High School, shot pool and drank beer with Kreeger and her partner who owned the bar. Hours later, Thomas would call his minister from a truck stop on I-95 to confess to a vicious and brutal murder.