Chained, malnourished dogs found at Upstate home, deputies say

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WYFF) - Two men face charges after 32 dogs were found at a Fountain Inn home, a majority of them chained up and malnourished, Sheriff Don Reynolds said.
Reynolds said deputies were called about 8 a.m. Tuesday to the home on Bryson Road at the request of Laurens County Animal Control.
He said the dogs were found in poor health.
Jerry Westmoreland and Chicuan Amaker, who both lived at the home, were arrested and charged with ill treatment of animals, according to Reynolds.
“I spoke about the mistreatment of animals just last week and it is unfortunate that we are dealing with yet another case this week," Reynolds said. "For someone to treat an animal this way is absolutely despicable and the motivation is truly greed. Laurens Animal Control has proven to be a valuable resource in these situations and we are grateful for their hard work and dedication to the animals.”
More than 140 dogs were removed earlier this month from a puppy mill at another Laurens County home. In that case, a mother and her son now face charges.
