Vice President Pence to visit S.C. for 9th Annual Patriot Dinner as guest speaker and award recipient

CHARLESTON S.C. (WIS) - Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting the Palmetto State Feb. 13 to attend the 2020 Patriot Dinner in Charleston as a special guest speaker and award recipient.
The event is hosted by the Citadel Republican Society and will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The 2020 Patriot Dinner will be held at the Holiday Alumni Center at The Citadel.
Ticket prices range from $250 to $20,000.
The Patriot Dinner supports cadets of the Citadel Republican Society and their annual four day trip to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C.
Each year the Patriot Dinner honors a national, state, or local official who embodies the selfless leadership of Nathan Hale. Honorees receive the Nathan Hale Patriot Award, a massive Revolutionary War musket mounted for display.
Vice President Pence is this year’s Nathan Hale Patriot Award recipient.
Other awards given at the dinner included two scholarships, the Henry E. Brown Republican Workhorse Award and the Barrett-Buyer Republican Scholarship, and the Barrett-Buyer Award.
