UofSC president condemns racist social media post shared about MLK Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A student at the University of South Carolina shared a racist post on social media that has spread among the campus community, drawing condemnation from the president.
The post, which WIS reviewed, is a selfie of several girls with the caption, “Happy N** Day.” It surfaced on Snapchat around Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
President Bob Caslen took to Twitter on Tuesday to say university officials are aware of the post and are “taking steps to address this situation.”
He said the post is “not reflective of who we are as Gamecocks” and that he knows the post is “hurtful to many members of our community.”
The president did not say how the students involved may be punished.
This is not the first time the use of a racial slur has rocked the campus community.
In 2018, flyers with racist language were put up in Gambrell Hall on the day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day. And in 2015, a student was suspended for writing a slur on a white board.
Caslen invoked the UofSC Creed in his tweet responding to the latest incident. The Carolinian Creed reads as follows:
"As a Carolinian ...
"I will practice personal and academic integrity;
"I will respect the dignity of all persons;
"I will respect the rights and property of others;
"I will discourage bigotry, while striving to learn from differences in people, ideas and opinions;
“I will demonstrate concern for others, their feelings, and their need for the conditions which support their work and development.”
