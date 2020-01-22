Spartanburg man charged with insurance forgery of more than $17,000

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have arrested a man in connection with a series of insurance forgeries.
Officials say 33-year-old David Bruce Fowler II issued false certificates of liability insurance, false insurance policies, and diverting money from premiums totaling more than $17,500 for his own use.
Fowler is being charged with four counts of forgery and breach of trust with fraudulent intent, valued at $10,000 or more.
The South Carolina Department of Insurance asked SLED to investigate Fowler. He was booked at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
The case will be prosecuted by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
